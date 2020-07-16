219 Abercorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This condo is in the CENTER of the historic district, equidistant to Forsyth Park in one direction and Bay St. shopping and restaurants in the other. It has a walking score of 98. Think Pink House, Zunzi's, P.J's Thai, Bella Napoli, J Christophers, SOHO cafe, Metro Pizza, Wine Bar, McDonough's Pub, Publix, 1790 Inn, Fox and Fig, and Parker's Gourmet Convenience store within a block. Close to many SCAD buildings and Historic Homes.



Condo is on the first floor with an open floor plan. 4 rooms - Living Room, Kitchen, Master Bedroom with double closets and en-suite full bath. There is a large picture window to the shared garden patio in the kitchen. The unit has its own washer and dryer. Modern lighting and ceiling fans. New HVAC throughout.



It is painted a soft neutral silver-grey color to match any decor. It is UNFURNISHED for $1495 per month and available for annual lease June 1 - or move in May 24 if that works better for you



Landlord pays water, sewer, trash, HOA, and 15% hotel taxes. Tenant pays electric. Pets considered.



Pets considered.



This historic Haywood House built in 1879 is now converted into condominiums. Alfred Haywood was a mayor of Savannah and a significant merchant who helped build the city in those early days. The building sits behind the Savannah Fire Dept on Abercorn, across from Colonial Park and near Parker's Convenience Store - very safe and quiet. The building is a nice blend of owners, students and professionals.



