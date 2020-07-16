All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

219 Abercorn Street

219 Abercorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This condo is in the CENTER of the historic district, equidistant to Forsyth Park in one direction and Bay St. shopping and restaurants in the other. It has a walking score of 98. Think Pink House, Zunzi's, P.J's Thai, Bella Napoli, J Christophers, SOHO cafe, Metro Pizza, Wine Bar, McDonough's Pub, Publix, 1790 Inn, Fox and Fig, and Parker's Gourmet Convenience store within a block. Close to many SCAD buildings and Historic Homes.

Condo is on the first floor with an open floor plan. 4 rooms - Living Room, Kitchen, Master Bedroom with double closets and en-suite full bath. There is a large picture window to the shared garden patio in the kitchen. The unit has its own washer and dryer. Modern lighting and ceiling fans. New HVAC throughout.

It is painted a soft neutral silver-grey color to match any decor. It is UNFURNISHED for $1495 per month and available for annual lease June 1 - or move in May 24 if that works better for you

Landlord pays water, sewer, trash, HOA, and 15% hotel taxes. Tenant pays electric. Pets considered.

Please visit www.homeonjones.com for pictures and phone number to contact me directly. Or email here. Thanks !!

This historic Haywood House built in 1879 is now converted into condominiums. Alfred Haywood was a mayor of Savannah and a significant merchant who helped build the city in those early days. The building sits behind the Savannah Fire Dept on Abercorn, across from Colonial Park and near Parker's Convenience Store - very safe and quiet. The building is a nice blend of owners, students and professionals.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/savannah-ga?lid=13473425

(RLNE5892072)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Abercorn Street have any available units?
219 Abercorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Abercorn Street have?
Some of 219 Abercorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Abercorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 Abercorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Abercorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Abercorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 219 Abercorn Street offer parking?
No, 219 Abercorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 Abercorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Abercorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Abercorn Street have a pool?
No, 219 Abercorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 Abercorn Street have accessible units?
No, 219 Abercorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Abercorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Abercorn Street has units with dishwashers.
