Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Virtual tour available! Spacious one bedroom penthouse just off of Lafayette Square. This fully furnished unit has been thoughtfully designed with beautiful furniture and comfy beds. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything needed to make a great meal at home. Other creature comforts include wifi, a flatscreen TV, and cable. Park your car in the off-street space, and walk everywhere in the Savannah Historic District. Pets considered. Rent price does not include utilities.