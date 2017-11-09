All apartments in Savannah
2125 Price Street

Location

2125 Price Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Upper unit in very desirable area of Downtown Savannah. Price Street is conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, SCAD and more. With a bike lane and one way traffic, this is the perfect location for students. One off street parking space and additional street parking spaces out front. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, middle room between living and kitchen can be used as study room, dining room, extra living are or office.

Central heating and air, full size washer & dryer, large balcony in front and porch in back.
Single Family/duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Price Street have any available units?
2125 Price Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Price Street have?
Some of 2125 Price Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Price Street currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Price Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Price Street pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Price Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 2125 Price Street offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Price Street does offer parking.
Does 2125 Price Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Price Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Price Street have a pool?
No, 2125 Price Street does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Price Street have accessible units?
No, 2125 Price Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Price Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Price Street does not have units with dishwashers.
