Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. Updated kitchen with gas stove, black appliances and beautiful tile floor. Great use of space includes spacious closets and pull-down attic. Washer and dryer provided. Wood laminate floors in foyer, powder room, and combo living/dining room. Close to St. Joseph's hospital, Hunter AAF and Armstrong University. Convenient to shopping, schools and all of Savannah. Must see!