Last updated April 5 2020 at 2:14 PM

112 Orkney Road

112 Orkney Rd · (912) 253-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Orkney Rd, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
By Lamar Smith Homes. Available for immediate occupancy!! This gorgeous new construction townhome features 1415 sq. ft. of living space with luxury plank vinyl flooring, blinds and attached garage. Residents here can enjoy resort style amenities including: pool, clubhouse, play ground, tennis courts, fitness facility! Packed with amenities and included yard maintenance, these brand new, three bedroom/two and half bath-pet friendly townhomes are close to dining and shopping, yet tucked away in the heart of the Savannah Highlands community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Orkney Road have any available units?
112 Orkney Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Orkney Road have?
Some of 112 Orkney Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Orkney Road currently offering any rent specials?
112 Orkney Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Orkney Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Orkney Road is pet friendly.
Does 112 Orkney Road offer parking?
Yes, 112 Orkney Road does offer parking.
Does 112 Orkney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Orkney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Orkney Road have a pool?
Yes, 112 Orkney Road has a pool.
Does 112 Orkney Road have accessible units?
No, 112 Orkney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Orkney Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Orkney Road has units with dishwashers.
