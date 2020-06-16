112 Orkney Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly tennis court

By Lamar Smith Homes. Available for immediate occupancy!! This gorgeous new construction townhome features 1415 sq. ft. of living space with luxury plank vinyl flooring, blinds and attached garage. Residents here can enjoy resort style amenities including: pool, clubhouse, play ground, tennis courts, fitness facility! Packed with amenities and included yard maintenance, these brand new, three bedroom/two and half bath-pet friendly townhomes are close to dining and shopping, yet tucked away in the heart of the Savannah Highlands community.