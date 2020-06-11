Amenities
Commercial location on Montgomery Street along highly visible corridor. Area is undergoing high growth and redevelopment. Surrounded by dense residential and commercial uses. Close proximity to SCAD and Forsyth Park
PROPERTY DETAILS
Size ±500 SF
Address 1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
Location Ground Floor
Type Retail/Restaurant/Commercial
Lease Rate $28.5.00/SF NNN
