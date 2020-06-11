All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1104 Montgomery Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
1104 Montgomery Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1104 Montgomery Street

1104 Montgomery Street · (912) 660-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Commercial location on Montgomery Street along highly visible corridor. Area is undergoing high growth and redevelopment. Surrounded by dense residential and commercial uses. Close proximity to SCAD and Forsyth Park

PROPERTY DETAILS
Size ±500 SF
Address 1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
Location Ground Floor
Type Retail/Restaurant/Commercial
Lease Rate $28.5.00/SF NNN
Commercial location on Montgomery Street along highly visible corridor. Area is undergoing high growth and redevelopment. Surrounded by dense residential and commercial uses. Close proximity to SCAD and Forsyth Park

PROPERTY DETAILS
Size ±500 SF
Address 1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
Location Ground Floor
Type Retail/Restaurant/Commercial
Lease Rate $28.5.00/SF NNN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Montgomery Street have any available units?
1104 Montgomery Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 1104 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Montgomery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1104 Montgomery Street offer parking?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Montgomery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1104 Montgomery Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr
Savannah, GA 31407
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31322
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way
Savannah, GA 31407
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd
Savannah, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity