Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Commercial location on Montgomery Street along highly visible corridor. Area is undergoing high growth and redevelopment. Surrounded by dense residential and commercial uses. Close proximity to SCAD and Forsyth Park



PROPERTY DETAILS

Size ±500 SF

Address 1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA

Location Ground Floor

Type Retail/Restaurant/Commercial

Lease Rate $28.5.00/SF NNN

Commercial location on Montgomery Street along highly visible corridor. Area is undergoing high growth and redevelopment. Surrounded by dense residential and commercial uses. Close proximity to SCAD and Forsyth Park



PROPERTY DETAILS

Size ±500 SF

Address 1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA

Location Ground Floor

Type Retail/Restaurant/Commercial

Lease Rate $28.5.00/SF NNN