101 Barnard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator sauna

Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic

restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square. Within a secured building with elevator access is this 2 bedroom, 2 bath partially furnished loft. This wide open space features dark hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows with plantation shutters and fabulous views. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are find in the kitchen while separate bedroom spaces each include a private full bath and walk-in closets. A steam sauna, washer and dryer, and an accommodating balcony round out all the great things this unit has to offer. Available August 1st.