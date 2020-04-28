101 Barnard Street

Amenities
Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic
restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square. Within a secured building with elevator access is this 2 bedroom, 2 bath partially furnished loft. This wide open space features dark hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows with plantation shutters and fabulous views. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are find in the kitchen while separate bedroom spaces each include a private full bath and walk-in closets. A steam sauna, washer and dryer, and an accommodating balcony round out all the great things this unit has to offer. Available August 1st.