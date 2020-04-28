All apartments in Savannah
101 Barnard Street

101 Barnard Street · (912) 777-4560
Location

101 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
sauna
Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic
restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square. Within a secured building with elevator access is this 2 bedroom, 2 bath partially furnished loft. This wide open space features dark hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows with plantation shutters and fabulous views. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are find in the kitchen while separate bedroom spaces each include a private full bath and walk-in closets. A steam sauna, washer and dryer, and an accommodating balcony round out all the great things this unit has to offer. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Barnard Street have any available units?
101 Barnard Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Barnard Street have?
Some of 101 Barnard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Barnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Barnard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Barnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Barnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 101 Barnard Street offer parking?
No, 101 Barnard Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Barnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Barnard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Barnard Street have a pool?
No, 101 Barnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Barnard Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Barnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Barnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Barnard Street has units with dishwashers.
