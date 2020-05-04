All apartments in Roswell
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

9980 Lake Forest Way

9980 Lake Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

9980 Lake Forest Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One floor living with open floor plan in main living area, private back yard sitting in neighborhood with established landscaping and plenty of yard space. Near the big creek trail and location is great between Alpharetta and the North Point area and Roswell Holcomb Bridge. Huge Master suite with two walk in closets, split bedroom plan with generously sized auxiliary bedrooms.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

