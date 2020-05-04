9980 Lake Forest Way

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

One floor living with open floor plan in main living area, private back yard sitting in neighborhood with established landscaping and plenty of yard space. Near the big creek trail and location is great between Alpharetta and the North Point area and Roswell Holcomb Bridge. Huge Master suite with two walk in closets, split bedroom plan with generously sized auxiliary bedrooms.



