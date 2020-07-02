All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 725 Brookfield Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
725 Brookfield Parkway
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

725 Brookfield Parkway

725 Brookfield Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

725 Brookfield Parkway, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Brookfield Parkway have any available units?
725 Brookfield Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 725 Brookfield Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
725 Brookfield Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Brookfield Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Brookfield Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 725 Brookfield Parkway offer parking?
No, 725 Brookfield Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 725 Brookfield Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Brookfield Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Brookfield Parkway have a pool?
No, 725 Brookfield Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 725 Brookfield Parkway have accessible units?
No, 725 Brookfield Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Brookfield Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Brookfield Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Brookfield Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Brookfield Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College