525 Boulder Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
525 Boulder Way
525 Boulder Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
525 Boulder Way, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful Executive 4,400 square feet fully furnished home for rent. Located in highly desired Roswell Subdivision near historic Roswell.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Boulder Way have any available units?
525 Boulder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
Is 525 Boulder Way currently offering any rent specials?
525 Boulder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Boulder Way pet-friendly?
No, 525 Boulder Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 525 Boulder Way offer parking?
No, 525 Boulder Way does not offer parking.
Does 525 Boulder Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Boulder Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Boulder Way have a pool?
No, 525 Boulder Way does not have a pool.
Does 525 Boulder Way have accessible units?
No, 525 Boulder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Boulder Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Boulder Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Boulder Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Boulder Way does not have units with air conditioning.
