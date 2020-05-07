4909 Falling Water Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated townhome, 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors on the main level, brand new carpets and fresh new paint. Kitchen has been completely updated with stunning custom cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless-steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks inviting family room with fireplace and a separate dinning room and formal two story living room and a foyer. The location of this town home is perfect as it is very close to Highway 400 and shopping centers, zoned for Milton High School. Lease can be as little as 6 months.