All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 4909 Falling Water Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
4909 Falling Water Terrace
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

4909 Falling Water Terrace

4909 Falling Water Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4909 Falling Water Terrace, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated townhome, 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors on the main level, brand new carpets and fresh new paint. Kitchen has been completely updated with stunning custom cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless-steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks inviting family room with fireplace and a separate dinning room and formal two story living room and a foyer. The location of this town home is perfect as it is very close to Highway 400 and shopping centers, zoned for Milton High School. Lease can be as little as 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Falling Water Terrace have any available units?
4909 Falling Water Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Falling Water Terrace have?
Some of 4909 Falling Water Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Falling Water Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Falling Water Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Falling Water Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Falling Water Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 4909 Falling Water Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Falling Water Terrace offers parking.
Does 4909 Falling Water Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Falling Water Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Falling Water Terrace have a pool?
No, 4909 Falling Water Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Falling Water Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4909 Falling Water Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Falling Water Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Falling Water Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College