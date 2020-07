Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This private Roswell Treehouse is perfectly located on a cul de sac lot in a fantastic neighborhood. Close to GA 400 for an easy commute and all amenities are at your fingertips. Great schools, great shopping, Great recreation opportunities. The home is a spacious 3 br, 3 1/2 bath on a basement. Open concept with huge wall of windows providing tons of natural light. 2 car garage. Available December 1st.