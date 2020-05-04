245 Mill Creek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Move in ready townhome in an unbeatable location! This townhome is tucked away on a quiet street with a culdesac, and has a huge front lawn! The main level has an oversized family room, separate dining, kitchen with white cabinets & black and stainless appliances. Half bath on main with ceramic tile floors and access to the laundry room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, along with brand new carpet! 2 car carport! Updated lighting and fresh paint with the grey/white colors! Community swimming pool! So close to GA 400, shopping, restaurants, & schools!