All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 245 Mill Creek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
245 Mill Creek Place
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:06 AM

245 Mill Creek Place

245 Mill Creek Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 Mill Creek Place, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Move in ready townhome in an unbeatable location! This townhome is tucked away on a quiet street with a culdesac, and has a huge front lawn! The main level has an oversized family room, separate dining, kitchen with white cabinets & black and stainless appliances. Half bath on main with ceramic tile floors and access to the laundry room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, along with brand new carpet! 2 car carport! Updated lighting and fresh paint with the grey/white colors! Community swimming pool! So close to GA 400, shopping, restaurants, & schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Mill Creek Place have any available units?
245 Mill Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Mill Creek Place have?
Some of 245 Mill Creek Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Mill Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
245 Mill Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Mill Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 245 Mill Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 245 Mill Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 245 Mill Creek Place offers parking.
Does 245 Mill Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Mill Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Mill Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 245 Mill Creek Place has a pool.
Does 245 Mill Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 245 Mill Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Mill Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Mill Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College