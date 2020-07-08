228 Chads Ford Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CONDO ONLY $1,300 A MONTH RENT & SECURITY! FOR VIEWING TEXT Redessa Brown 678-674-7769 To Apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com click on available properties. And locate this address hit apply now! Then follow the instructions. ***NO PETS, NO SMOKING UNIT***HOUSING VOUCHER NOT ACCEPTED* 3 story CONDO with 2 car automatic garages is nestled in a peaceful setting, lined with trees and parking privacy. No through traffic for this neighborhood, *Gas Marble Fireplace *EACH BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN BATHROOM (2 SHOWER/TOILET) (1 W/TUB/SHOWER COMBO) 1 BEDROOM ON BASEMENT LEVEL RIGHT OFF THE CONVENIENT GARAGE ENTRANCE *ELECTRIC STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE *DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR *BALCONY RIGHT OFF DINING ROOM FOR RELAXING *LAUNDRY ROOM HOUSED IN CLOSET WITHIN 1/2 MATH ON MAIN LEVEL *2 BEDROOMS ARE ON UPPER LEVEL, NON ON MAIN LEVEL *******IF YOU MEET FOLLOWING CRITERIA:********* *INCOME 3 TIMES THE RENT * LAST 30 DAYS OF RECENT PAY STUBS *COPY OF VALID STATE ID *NO