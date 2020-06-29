All apartments in Roswell
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2054 Merrimont Way

2054 Merrimont Way · No Longer Available
Location

2054 Merrimont Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Available 11/01/19 Coleman View Villages Townhouse - Property Id: 157446

Recently renovated townhouse end Unit.

Minutes from historic downtown Roswell. The avenue shopping center, Roswell Park, Chattahoochee Nature Center and River. Walk to Kroger, Starbucks and dining. Community has exercise track and lots of outdoor space.

Top Roswell School district. .

Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths.

First floor has a spacious entry with half bath, separate laundry room, bedroom with large closet which can also serve as home office or gym.

Second floor has entertaining and comfortable large family room with half bathroom and gas fireplace. Dining area easily accessible to the kitchen separated by pantry and counter top island with storage. Outdoor patio with glass sliding is a great place to relax and grill.

Top level contains two large bedrooms. Master complete with his and her vanity and bathtub shower combination. Both upstairs bedrooms have large walk-in closets.

Water, Landscaping, Pest control and washer/dryer also included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157446p
Property Id 157446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Merrimont Way have any available units?
2054 Merrimont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 Merrimont Way have?
Some of 2054 Merrimont Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Merrimont Way currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Merrimont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Merrimont Way pet-friendly?
No, 2054 Merrimont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2054 Merrimont Way offer parking?
No, 2054 Merrimont Way does not offer parking.
Does 2054 Merrimont Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 Merrimont Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Merrimont Way have a pool?
No, 2054 Merrimont Way does not have a pool.
Does 2054 Merrimont Way have accessible units?
No, 2054 Merrimont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Merrimont Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 Merrimont Way has units with dishwashers.
