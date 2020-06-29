2054 Merrimont Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

Available 11/01/19 Coleman View Villages Townhouse - Property Id: 157446



Recently renovated townhouse end Unit.



Minutes from historic downtown Roswell. The avenue shopping center, Roswell Park, Chattahoochee Nature Center and River. Walk to Kroger, Starbucks and dining. Community has exercise track and lots of outdoor space.



Top Roswell School district. .



Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths.



First floor has a spacious entry with half bath, separate laundry room, bedroom with large closet which can also serve as home office or gym.



Second floor has entertaining and comfortable large family room with half bathroom and gas fireplace. Dining area easily accessible to the kitchen separated by pantry and counter top island with storage. Outdoor patio with glass sliding is a great place to relax and grill.



Top level contains two large bedrooms. Master complete with his and her vanity and bathtub shower combination. Both upstairs bedrooms have large walk-in closets.



Water, Landscaping, Pest control and washer/dryer also included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157446p

Property Id 157446



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5156617)