180 Ansley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

WOW Location! ....Lovely One Level Home on a nice and quiet Cul-de-Sac in Walking and Biking Distance to The Big Creek Park Greenway for awesome trails and adventures. Excellent School District with Easy Access to Highway GA 400 giving you direct routes to Buckhead, Alpharetta, Cumming etc. Control your environment with the Nest Thermostat and Doorbell. Large Bright Great Room with Skylights and Stone Fireplace is open to both Dining Room and Kitchen. Huge Laundry/Mud Room and separate Walk-in Pantry as you come in from the Garage - no stairs to lug heavy grocery bags.