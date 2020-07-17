All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:50 PM

1250 Ridgefield Drive

1250 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Ridgefield Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,219 sq ft, 1 story home in Roswell! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
1250 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 1250 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Ridgefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
No, 1250 Ridgefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Ridgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
