Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11285 Elkins Road

11285 Elkins Road · No Longer Available
Location

11285 Elkins Road, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Office space available within a four person office. Each person has individual office with locked door. Walk in level includes reception area, use of bathrooms and kitchenette, storage, copiers, phone, air conditioning and completely furnished with desk, bookcases and more, conference area, windows and immaculate condition. Cleaning service included and plenty of parking. No stairs! What a deal!! Great Roswell location - good for real estate, attorneys, etc. Term of lease negotiable. Lease term is negotiable dependent on tenant needs. Let's talk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11285 Elkins Road have any available units?
11285 Elkins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 11285 Elkins Road currently offering any rent specials?
11285 Elkins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11285 Elkins Road pet-friendly?
No, 11285 Elkins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 11285 Elkins Road offer parking?
Yes, 11285 Elkins Road offers parking.
Does 11285 Elkins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11285 Elkins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11285 Elkins Road have a pool?
No, 11285 Elkins Road does not have a pool.
Does 11285 Elkins Road have accessible units?
No, 11285 Elkins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11285 Elkins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11285 Elkins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11285 Elkins Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11285 Elkins Road has units with air conditioning.

