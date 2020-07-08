11285 Elkins Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities parking

Office space available within a four person office. Each person has individual office with locked door. Walk in level includes reception area, use of bathrooms and kitchenette, storage, copiers, phone, air conditioning and completely furnished with desk, bookcases and more, conference area, windows and immaculate condition. Cleaning service included and plenty of parking. No stairs! What a deal!! Great Roswell location - good for real estate, attorneys, etc. Term of lease negotiable. Lease term is negotiable dependent on tenant needs. Let's talk.