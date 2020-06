Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALMOST READY! Available March 1st! Completely remodeled home in the Roswell High School area. New floors, New Paint, All New Kitchen with New Appliances, New Cabinets and New Granite Countertops. All New Fans and Fixtures New Bathroom Vanities and Tiled Baths. 3 Large bedrooms upstairs and a 4th bedroom perfect for a nursery or office. This home is a must-see!!! Close to downtown Roswell and east access to 400.