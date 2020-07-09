All apartments in Roswell
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
10100 N. Coleman Road
Last updated June 30 2019 at 1:40 PM

10100 N. Coleman Road

10100 North Coleman Road · No Longer Available
Location

10100 North Coleman Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fdbefd075 ---- Completely renovated 3BR/2BA Brick ranch home near Downtown Roswell Square. Home is completely opened up with oversize great room/dining room. All new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upscale vent hood. Refinished hardwoods throughout. All new bathroom fixtures/tile. Oversized shower in Master Bath. New screened in porch to be built off back of house. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Large over sized backyard. Owner is reseeding front lawn. Available immediately. $295 Admin Fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 N. Coleman Road have any available units?
10100 N. Coleman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 N. Coleman Road have?
Some of 10100 N. Coleman Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 N. Coleman Road currently offering any rent specials?
10100 N. Coleman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 N. Coleman Road pet-friendly?
No, 10100 N. Coleman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 10100 N. Coleman Road offer parking?
Yes, 10100 N. Coleman Road offers parking.
Does 10100 N. Coleman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 N. Coleman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 N. Coleman Road have a pool?
No, 10100 N. Coleman Road does not have a pool.
Does 10100 N. Coleman Road have accessible units?
No, 10100 N. Coleman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 N. Coleman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 N. Coleman Road does not have units with dishwashers.

