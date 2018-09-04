100 Founders Mill Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous TH just off Roswell Square! Incredible end unit o'looks Mill & has priv courtyrd garden oasis + water feat! Lew Oliver designed w/hi ceilings, tons of wndws, plant shutters, HW flrs & sound syst thruout! Gourmet kit w/ss & granite flows to lrg fam rm w/fp & blt-ins! Upstrs mstr w/dbl marble vanities & wlk-in clos! 2nd bdrm w/bth & wlk-in clos up + laundry rm! 3rd bdrm (or ofc) w/bth & clos on 1st flr! Enjoy festivals, dining & shops across st @ the Square! Nat'l Forest Park, waterfall, coverd brdg & Vickery Creek out your front door! Walking dist to Canton St!