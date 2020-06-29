All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
417 Patrick Henry Court - 1
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:31 AM

417 Patrick Henry Court - 1

417 Patrick Henry Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 Patrick Henry Ct, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
3bed 2bath, close to highway, airport and downtown, walking distance to walmart and schools

Background check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have any available units?
417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have?
Some of 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College