Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
417 Patrick Henry Court - 1
417 Patrick Henry Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
417 Patrick Henry Ct, Riverdale, GA 30274
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
3bed 2bath, close to highway, airport and downtown, walking distance to walmart and schools
Background check required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have any available units?
417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have?
Some of 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Patrick Henry Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
