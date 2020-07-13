Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:01 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
411 Patrick Henry Court - 1
411 Patrick Henry Ct, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1278 sqft
3bed 2bath townhouse with fenced yard, close to highway, airport and downtown, walking distance to walmart, schools and Marta, new flooring paint, light fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1416 sqft
This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! - On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Peartree
222 Peartree Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1028 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths also has a bonus room. The property sits on a corner lot with a fence in the good size backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3735 Cedar Hurst Way
3735 Cedar Hurst Way, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1274 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3670 Leisure Lane
3670 Leisure Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5708 Sable Way
5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2166 sqft
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1117 Pine Meadow Dr
1117 Pine Meadows Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1486 sqft
Ready for you to move in. Located minutes away from local shopping, major highways, and dinning. For more information and showings contact agent.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9232 Tee Trce
9232 Tee Trace, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
Welcome tenants to this Newly Renovated 3 BR/2 BA/2 Car Garage ranch style home. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Morrow
1388 Wood Cir S
1388 Wood Cir S, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1344 sqft
This lovely condo has new carpet and vinyl throughout with new appliances. Have a BBQ on your fenced in patio or enjoy the large living room. The condo is totally electric which features an in unit washer/dryer appliance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset
6482 Grey Fox Way, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1996 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverdale, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

