Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

22 Apartments under $900 for rent in Riverdale, GA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5828 Sheldon Ct Unit C
5828 Sheldon Court, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living area, Kitchen will all appliances, Washer and dryer hook-up (stack-able unit)

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Midwood Acres Apartments
976 Forest Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Nice renovated units at an affordable price. (RLNE5697131)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
209 Camelot Dr
209 Camelot Drive, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$690
664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 209 Camelot Dr in Fulton County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
139 Units Available
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1350 Epworth St - B
1350 Epworth Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$900
1350 Epworth St - B Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Oakland City - Brand new renovation. New roof, new stainless appliances, new hardwoods. Brand new Hvac, electrical, plumbing. Home is located on a quiet street just minutes to Ft. McPherson Station.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Conley Hills
1827 Warren Way
1827 Warren Way, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1152 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
104 Shepherd Dr
104 Shepherd Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1325 sqft
Beautiful layout 3bedroom/1.5Bathrooms. Featured with familyroom/livingroom combo, kitchen has breakfast area, screened porch, den/bonus room. New A/C, new paint and floor, tiled kitchen and bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7051 Daniel Dr
7051 Daniel Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$899
Come be apart of our Community! - Property Id: 286699 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pittsburgh
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Campbellton Road
2060 Alison Ct Sw
2060 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$808
800 sqft
2 Bedroom, one Bath Garden style apartment. Living room/dining room/kitchen. Open floor plan. Shows well. SEVERAL UNITS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS PRICE AND INTERIOR OF EACH ARE DIFFERENT FROM ONE TO ANOTHER, PICTURES ARE TAKEN FROM THE MODEL UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
Center Park
3196 Church St Apt 7
3196 Church St, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$755
615 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to downtown East Point and College Park. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away.

1 of 6

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Summerhill
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.
Rent Report
Riverdale

July 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverdale rents increase sharply over the past month

Riverdale rents have increased 1.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverdale stand at $1,052 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,215 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Riverdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Riverdale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents were up 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Riverdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Riverdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Riverdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Riverdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,215 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Riverdale's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Riverdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

