Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
7095 Apache Ln
7095 Apache Lane, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1981 sqft
Beautiful spacious split level home nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood in the city of Riverdale. Located in a cul-de-sac, welcoming you with a private driveway and one car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 North Avenue
668 North Avenue, Forest Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3358 sqft
Spacious, Fully Renovated Home in Forest Park - Furnished or Unfurnished Home with Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Atlanta
1 Unit Available
49 Martin Avenue
49 Martin Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1748 sqft
Spacious Home in Great Location - Furnished or Unfurnished Home Minutes from Downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium and GA World Congress Center. Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Atlanta
1 Unit Available
50 Martin Avenue SE
50 Martin Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Newly Renovated Bungalow - Furnished or Unfurnished Adorable Bungalow Minutes from Downtown, GA Aquarium and GA World Congress Center. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Built In Microwave.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
942 Winburn Drive
942 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
942 Winburn Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Jefferson Park. Freshly painted with new flooring, counter tops, and brand new appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
441 Kendrick Ave SE
441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath w/ Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2895 Lakeshore Dr
2895 Lakeshore Drive, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$575
2900 sqft
Roommate Property to Share (FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED) - Property Id: 79441 PROFESSIONALS ONLY-----share with ROOMMATES a furnished beautiful spacious home with a huge yard located near the Camp Creek shopping center and airport.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
353 Ormond St
353 Ormond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2896 sqft
Furnished Renovated Craftsman 1 block to Grant Park! Available for as short as month to month lease or up to 1-year! Hardwood floors on both levels! Main level features a huge great room open to formal dining and island kitchen w/gas cooking!

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
840 Rosedale Avenue SE
840 Rosedale Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2240 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to rent a fully furnished unit that is close to Grant Park & the Atlanta Zoo! Complete Renovation Inside & Out! Sought-After Luxuries Such as Hardwoods Floors, Granite Counters, Newer Cabinets, & Updated Bathrooms!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3282 Victoria Dr
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1840 sqft
Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture and separate office.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ormewood Park
1 Unit Available
1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast
1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1008 sqft
***Available to rent NOW! *** The house is on a very charming street with lots of walkers, joggers and biking every day.

June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverdale rents increase sharply over the past month

Riverdale rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverdale stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,202 for a two-bedroom. Riverdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Riverdale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Riverdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Riverdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,202 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Riverdale.
    • While Riverdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Riverdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

