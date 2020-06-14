Apartment List
/
GA
/
riverdale
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
928 N Cumberland Cir
928 Cumberland Circle, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Great 3br/2ba ranch in quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors. https://youtu.be/Gyc85rWcZuE Showing by video. This home includes dishwasher & stove. There is no frig.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
7048 Brookview Creek
7048 Brookview Creek, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1112 sqft
Spacious, TOTAL ELECTRIC 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4628 City View Dr
4628 City View Drive, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
720 sqft
4628 City View Dr Available 06/17/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Forest Park! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hapeville
1 Unit Available
600 College Street
600 College Street, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath loft in a 1920 historic school house converted in 2007. This building is the only structure on the historic registry for Hapeville and it takes you back in time with a modern twist.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
668 North Avenue
668 North Avenue, Forest Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3358 sqft
Spacious, Fully Renovated Home in Forest Park - Furnished or Unfurnished Home with Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5828 Sheldon Ct Unit C
5828 Sheldon Court, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living area, Kitchen will all appliances, Washer and dryer hook-up (stack-able unit)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A
7175 Jonesboro Road, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
937 Silverwood Drive
937 Silverwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1276 sqft
You will love this 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in quiet community. Convenient Access to 285 and Hwy 85. Great Roommate Floor Plan with ensuite bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
309 Deauville Way
309 Deauville Way, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1783 sqft
Single level home with all hardwood floors, large vaulted family room with fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, island, sun-room, large private cul de sac in desirable sandy creek school district.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
City Guide for Riverdale, GA

"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka

Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Riverdale, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverdale 3 BedroomsRiverdale Accessible ApartmentsRiverdale Apartments under $1,000
Riverdale Apartments under $800Riverdale Apartments with BalconyRiverdale Apartments with GarageRiverdale Apartments with GymRiverdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with PoolRiverdale Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverdale Furnished ApartmentsRiverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College