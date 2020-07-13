Apartment List
/
GA
/
riverdale
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

50 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Riverdale, GA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Jonesboro
274 North Main Street Unit D
274 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA
Studio
$1,000
- Please call the City of Jonesboro (770) 478-3800 to verify what types of businesses they will allow. You may also visit City Hall at 124 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236. (RLNE4622506)

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5828 Sheldon Ct Unit C
5828 Sheldon Court, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living area, Kitchen will all appliances, Washer and dryer hook-up (stack-able unit)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2953 FALLING WATER PT
2953 Falling Water Pt, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1475 sqft
2953 Falling Water Pt College Park, GA 30349 is a single family home that contains 1,475 sq ft and was built in 2002. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen appliances are included. We do make decisions based on your rental history.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9106 Dorsey Road
9106 Dorsey Road, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Midwood Acres Apartments
976 Forest Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Nice renovated units at an affordable price. (RLNE5697131)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
209 Camelot Dr
209 Camelot Drive, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$690
664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 209 Camelot Dr in Fulton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1687 Camden Forrest Way
1687 Camden Forrest Way, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
1687 Camden Forrest Way: Total electric 2 Bedroom (located upstairs) 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home for rent in Riverdale with private backyard. Located 5 miles from Hartsfield Jackson airport. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE1892964)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2359 Bigwood Trail - 2359
2359 Bigwood Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1348 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located close to everything! Minutes from the airport, downtown, restaurants, shopping and more. Located in a quiet neighborhood that will allow you to experience everything that Atlanta has to offer!
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
85 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
139 Units Available
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

July 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverdale rents increase sharply over the past month

Riverdale rents have increased 1.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverdale stand at $1,052 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,215 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Riverdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Riverdale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents were up 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Riverdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Riverdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Riverdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Riverdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,215 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Riverdale's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Riverdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverdale 3 BedroomsRiverdale Apartments under $1,000
    Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with BalconyRiverdale Apartments with GymRiverdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverdale Apartments with Parking
    Riverdale Apartments with PoolRiverdale Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverdale Furnished ApartmentsRiverdale Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
    Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
    Georgia State UniversityLife University
    Chattahoochee Technical College