Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA

Finding an apartment in Riverdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6518 Hayes Drive
6518 Hayes Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
Newly Listed! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Split level home available for move in today! Ask about our Free 1st Month Rent if you lease before June 30th!! Close to Schools, Shopping and More! 5 Minutes from I-285 and Hwy 85! 15 Minutes from Hartsfield Jackson

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
8492 Goswell Drive
8492 Goswell Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Hapeville
35 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
17 Units Available
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$912
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1160 sqft
Find your personal retreat from the hustle of city life on a wooded street at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac at Villas by the Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8759 EMBREY DR.
8759 Embry Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1028 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch In Serene Neighborhood! - New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet Fresh Paint New Light Fixtures New Appliances New Blinds This Lovely Ranch-Style Home Features a 3 Bed/1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Midwood Acres Apartments
976 Forest Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Nice renovated units at an affordable price. (RLNE5697131)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1942 sqft
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6467 Splitpine Ct
6467 Splitpine Court, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE JUNE 13th from 3:30pm-4:30pm!!! STOP BY Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years. (RLNE5849653)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)
City Guide for Riverdale, GA

"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka

Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Riverdale, GA

Finding an apartment in Riverdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

