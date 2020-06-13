137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 8
"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka
Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more
Finding an apartment in Riverdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.