137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA

"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka

Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more