Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:54 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA with garage

Riverdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$978
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1416 sqft
This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! - On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
29 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
380 Hillsdale Drive
380 Hillsdale Drive, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1620 sqft
Great Home in Fayette County School District Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1845 Broad River Rd
1845 Broad River Road, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1530 sqft
1859 Broad River Rd Atlanta, GA 30349 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset
6482 Grey Fox Way, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1996 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 36

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2245 Crossrail Dr
2245 Crossrail Drive, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1856 sqft
Awesome 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths home with lots of space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6750 Greenbower Lane
6750 Greenbower Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1190 sqft
Vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen - OPEN HOUSE (Candice): Thursday, May 14, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Friday, May 15, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ Noon - 1:00 pm Vaulted ceilings and newer kitchen will welcome you home to this

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Deer Crossing way
1802 Deer Crossing Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3429 Bench Avenue
3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1834 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5723 Three Lakes Drive
5723 Three Lakes Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
12 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,156
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
28 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
30 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:31pm
180 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Riverdale, GA

"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka

Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Riverdale, GA

Riverdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

