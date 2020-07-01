74 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA with garage
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 36
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 43
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 24
"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka
Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more
Riverdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.