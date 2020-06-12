Apartment List
284 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
928 N Cumberland Cir
928 Cumberland Circle, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Great 3br/2ba ranch in quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors. https://youtu.be/Gyc85rWcZuE Showing by video. This home includes dishwasher & stove. There is no frig.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7094 Williamsburg Drive
7094 Williamsburg Drive, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely townhome in the quiet Riverdale neighborhood featuring 3 bedrooms, 2baths and a sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 1/2 Bath Split Level In Riverdale! - This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 West Windemere Way
192 West Windemere Way, Clayton County, GA
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Floor Plan with In ground Pool! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home that has a great split floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
6518 Hayes Drive
6518 Hayes Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Listed! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Split level home available for move in today! Ask about our Free 1st Month Rent if you lease before June 30th!! Close to Schools, Shopping and More! 5 Minutes from I-285 and Hwy 85! 15 Minutes from Hartsfield Jackson

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7704 Newbury Drive
7704 Newbury Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1628 sqft
Beautiful renovated home. New paint, new vinyl plank flooring on main level, new carpet on second floor. Master is on main level as well as laundry room. One car garage with door opener.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
222 Peartree
222 Peartree Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1028 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths also has a bonus room. The property sits on a corner lot with a fence in the good size backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8443 Pond Drive
8443 North Pond Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome home! A charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home!Family room with fireplace, Built In shelves, Kitchen includes eat in breakfast area. Open deck overlooking a large backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
7095 Apache Ln
7095 Apache Lane, Clayton County, GA
Beautiful spacious split level home nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood in the city of Riverdale. Located in a cul-de-sac, welcoming you with a private driveway and one car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8352 Marlborough Dr
8352 Marlborough Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Don't miss out on this cute bungalow style home. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home, also has a fenced in backyard.

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
8492 Goswell Drive
8492 Goswell Drive, Clayton County, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
8422 Carlington Lane
8422 Carlington Street, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1529 sqft
8422 Carlington Lane Available 08/08/20 8422 Carlington Lane: 2 story townhouse in a small community with extra storage in the back. - 30236 (RLNE5851635)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6467 Splitpine Ct
6467 Splitpine Court, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE JUNE 13th from 3:30pm-4:30pm!!! STOP BY Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years. (RLNE5849653)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
124 Batiste Garden Circle
124 Batiste Garden Circle, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Downtown Jonesboro-Brick Ranch 3/1 - Here we have a 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home in downtown Jonesboro. You'll be close to all the happenings of the amazing City of Jonesboro. This home is on a dead-end street with an amazing wooded lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverdale rents increase sharply over the past month

Riverdale rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverdale stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,202 for a two-bedroom. Riverdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Riverdale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Riverdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Riverdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,202 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Riverdale.
    • While Riverdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Riverdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

