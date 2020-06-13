Apartment List
/
GA
/
riverdale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,036
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 West Windemere Way
192 West Windemere Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1201 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Floor Plan with In ground Pool! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home that has a great split floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8443 Pond Drive
8443 North Pond Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome home! A charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home!Family room with fireplace, Built In shelves, Kitchen includes eat in breakfast area. Open deck overlooking a large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6429 Olmadison Lane
6429 Olmadison Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhouse in Madison Place! Check out this townhome in the heart of College Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Midwood Acres Apartments
976 Forest Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Nice renovated units at an affordable price. (RLNE5697131)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
956 Slash Pine Rd
956 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2268 sqft
Wow this home has it all; 5 bed/ 3 bath, In-law suite, cul-de-sac, over 2000 total square feet. Perfect for large family gatherings, entertaining, or multi-generational families under one roof.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1013 Terance Ave
1013 Terance Avenue, Irondale, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
Split bedroom plan ranch on a full basement! This property is bigger than it seems.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2233 Bigwood Trl
2233 Bigwood Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1620 sqft
2233 Bigwood Trail, Atlanta, GA 30349 **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME. Availability: Ready 4/6/2020 Great interior town home. Enter on the main level into the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6300 Ponderosa Ct
6300 Ponderosa Court, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2840 sqft
Spacious Well-Maintained brick home in College Park area.
City Guide for Riverdale, GA

"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka

Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverdale, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverdale 3 BedroomsRiverdale Accessible ApartmentsRiverdale Apartments under $1,000
Riverdale Apartments under $800Riverdale Apartments with BalconyRiverdale Apartments with GarageRiverdale Apartments with GymRiverdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with PoolRiverdale Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverdale Furnished ApartmentsRiverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College