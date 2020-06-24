All apartments in Riverdale
109 Horseshoe Bend
109 Horseshoe Bend

109 Horseshoe Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

109 Horseshoe Bnd, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
109 Horseshoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 109 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
109 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Horseshoe Bend is pet friendly.
Does 109 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
No, 109 Horseshoe Bend does not offer parking.
Does 109 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
No, 109 Horseshoe Bend does not have a pool.
Does 109 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 109 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Horseshoe Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
