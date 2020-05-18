All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6303 Creekford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6303 Creekford Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

6303 Creekford Lane

6303 Creekford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6303 Creekford Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Creekford Lane have any available units?
6303 Creekford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6303 Creekford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Creekford Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Creekford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Creekford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Creekford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Creekford Lane does offer parking.
Does 6303 Creekford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Creekford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Creekford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6303 Creekford Lane has a pool.
Does 6303 Creekford Lane have accessible units?
No, 6303 Creekford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Creekford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 Creekford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 Creekford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 Creekford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College