805 Lexington Village

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

There is no place like home! - GORGEOUS 3-story townhome where every bedroom is a masters suite! This lovely residence features elegant hardwood floors, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, fireplace, balcony and a 2-car garage. Located in the middle of everything, you can walk to Publix, Brewsters, Azul Tequila and Zaxbys with easy access to the famed Peachtree City trails. Washer and Dryer are included and we accept small pets!. The successful applicant shall:

1. Earn more than $80,000 annually as an individual or group.

2. NO EVICTION FILINGS EVER ON YOUR RECORD

3. Great (not just good) references from prior landlords.



