Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

805 Lexington Village

805 Lexington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

805 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
There is no place like home! - GORGEOUS 3-story townhome where every bedroom is a masters suite! This lovely residence features elegant hardwood floors, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, fireplace, balcony and a 2-car garage. Located in the middle of everything, you can walk to Publix, Brewsters, Azul Tequila and Zaxbys with easy access to the famed Peachtree City trails. Washer and Dryer are included and we accept small pets!. The successful applicant shall:
1. Earn more than $80,000 annually as an individual or group.
2. NO EVICTION FILINGS EVER ON YOUR RECORD
3. Great (not just good) references from prior landlords.

(RLNE5725853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Lexington Village have any available units?
805 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 805 Lexington Village have?
Some of 805 Lexington Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
805 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Lexington Village is pet friendly.
Does 805 Lexington Village offer parking?
Yes, 805 Lexington Village offers parking.
Does 805 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Lexington Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Lexington Village have a pool?
No, 805 Lexington Village does not have a pool.
Does 805 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 805 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Lexington Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.

