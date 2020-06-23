All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 S Fairfield Drive

718 South Fairfield Drive
Location

718 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently rennovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in central Peachtree City location within walking distance to Peachtree City Elementary School. Entering through the front door brings you into the open and bright family room with fireplace.

Continuing on past the dining room brings you into the tiled kitchen that has plenty of countertop space and ample cabinet storage.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and the large master suite and bathroom with a walk in closet and valuted ceiling. Finally, enjoy the outdoors in the covered patio or private fenced back yard.

Welcome Home!

Rent is $1375 / month discounted and it's $2750 to move in.

Sorry, we do not accept vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S Fairfield Drive have any available units?
718 S Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 718 S Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 718 S Fairfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 S Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 S Fairfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 718 S Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 718 S Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 718 S Fairfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 718 S Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 718 S Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 S Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 S Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 S Fairfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 S Fairfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 S Fairfield Drive has units with air conditioning.
