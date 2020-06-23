718 S Fairfield Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently rennovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in central Peachtree City location within walking distance to Peachtree City Elementary School. Entering through the front door brings you into the open and bright family room with fireplace.



Continuing on past the dining room brings you into the tiled kitchen that has plenty of countertop space and ample cabinet storage.



Upstairs are two bedrooms and the large master suite and bathroom with a walk in closet and valuted ceiling. Finally, enjoy the outdoors in the covered patio or private fenced back yard.



Welcome Home!



Rent is $1375 / month discounted and it's $2750 to move in.



Sorry, we do not accept vouchers.