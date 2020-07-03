All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

713 Redwood Park

713 Redwood Park · No Longer Available
Location

713 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peachtree City- 713 Redwood Park 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Charming cottage on the South side of Peachtree City in Peeples Elementary Rising Stars Middle and /Stars Mill High school district. Hardwood floors granite in kitchen and attractive tile in bathrooms. Nice quiet, private backyard.

To qualify:
How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. We do not check credit

6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease

We do not accept section 8

Pet deposit starting at 200-400

Pet rent is 25.00 per month per pet

We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers
Doberman Pinschers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Wolf-hybrids

(RLNE5322568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Redwood Park have any available units?
713 Redwood Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 713 Redwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
713 Redwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Redwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Redwood Park is pet friendly.
Does 713 Redwood Park offer parking?
No, 713 Redwood Park does not offer parking.
Does 713 Redwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Redwood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Redwood Park have a pool?
No, 713 Redwood Park does not have a pool.
Does 713 Redwood Park have accessible units?
No, 713 Redwood Park does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Redwood Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Redwood Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Redwood Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Redwood Park does not have units with air conditioning.

