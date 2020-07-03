Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Peachtree City- 713 Redwood Park 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Charming cottage on the South side of Peachtree City in Peeples Elementary Rising Stars Middle and /Stars Mill High school district. Hardwood floors granite in kitchen and attractive tile in bathrooms. Nice quiet, private backyard.



To qualify:

How to Qualify:

1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly



2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)



3. Have proof of income



4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App



5. We do not check credit



6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease



We do not accept section 8



Pet deposit starting at 200-400



Pet rent is 25.00 per month per pet



We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:

Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers

Doberman Pinschers

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Chows

Great Danes

Presa Canarios

Akitas

Alaskan Malamutes

Wolf-hybrids



(RLNE5322568)