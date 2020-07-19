606 Spectrum Vista

Amenities

Beautiful and Unique Executive home located in Planterra Ridge. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, oven, microwave and wine cooler. The basement includes a large room that can be used as an extra bedroom or workout gym. There is a large sauna room and Ariel Finnish steam shower in the basement. The home overlooks a large fenced backyard that has a nice children s playground. There is a two car garage for your cars and a one enclosed garage for a golf cart or storage. The home includes access to the Planterra Ridge swimming pool facilities.