606 Spectrum Vista
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

606 Spectrum Vista

606 Spectrum Vista · No Longer Available
Location

606 Spectrum Vista, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful and Unique Executive home located in Planterra Ridge. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, oven, microwave and wine cooler. The basement includes a large room that can be used as an extra bedroom or workout gym. There is a large sauna room and Ariel Finnish steam shower in the basement. The home overlooks a large fenced backyard that has a nice children s playground. There is a two car garage for your cars and a one enclosed garage for a golf cart or storage. The home includes access to the Planterra Ridge swimming pool facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Spectrum Vista have any available units?
606 Spectrum Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 606 Spectrum Vista have?
Some of 606 Spectrum Vista's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Spectrum Vista currently offering any rent specials?
606 Spectrum Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Spectrum Vista pet-friendly?
No, 606 Spectrum Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 606 Spectrum Vista offer parking?
Yes, 606 Spectrum Vista offers parking.
Does 606 Spectrum Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Spectrum Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Spectrum Vista have a pool?
Yes, 606 Spectrum Vista has a pool.
Does 606 Spectrum Vista have accessible units?
No, 606 Spectrum Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Spectrum Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Spectrum Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Spectrum Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Spectrum Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
