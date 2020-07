Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR PLUS PRIVATE OFFICE/DEN ON MAIN IN POPULAR SUBDIVISION WITH EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, ETC . HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH NEW PAINT, CARPETS AND BATHROOM FIXTURES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN, UPGRADED TILE KITCHEN FLOORS, FENCED AND PRIVATE YARD WITH LOTS OF LANDSCAPING. GOOD SIZED MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. GORGEOUS WITH TONS OF UPGRADES!