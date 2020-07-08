All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:58 PM

563 N Fairfield

563 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

563 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute house in excellent PTC area. 3 bedrooms including master on the main level. 2 good sized light filled bedrooms upstairs + convenient laundry room & 2nd full bath. Kitchen opens to the living room/ dining room combo with wainscoting & fireplace with gas logs, wood laminate flooring & neutral paint. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless appliances - ref, micro, range & DW. Master bedroom has a nice vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan & a large walk-in closet. Sliding doors to private fenced backyard & 2 car garage with auto opener complete the home. Wonderful schools - rated some of the best around & can walk to the elementary. Also with easy access to miles & miles of carts paths & PTC amenities, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 N Fairfield have any available units?
563 N Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 563 N Fairfield have?
Some of 563 N Fairfield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 N Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
563 N Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 N Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 563 N Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 563 N Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 563 N Fairfield offers parking.
Does 563 N Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 N Fairfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 N Fairfield have a pool?
No, 563 N Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 563 N Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 563 N Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 563 N Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 N Fairfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 563 N Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 563 N Fairfield does not have units with air conditioning.

