563 N Fairfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute house in excellent PTC area. 3 bedrooms including master on the main level. 2 good sized light filled bedrooms upstairs + convenient laundry room & 2nd full bath. Kitchen opens to the living room/ dining room combo with wainscoting & fireplace with gas logs, wood laminate flooring & neutral paint. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless appliances - ref, micro, range & DW. Master bedroom has a nice vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan & a large walk-in closet. Sliding doors to private fenced backyard & 2 car garage with auto opener complete the home. Wonderful schools - rated some of the best around & can walk to the elementary. Also with easy access to miles & miles of carts paths & PTC amenities, shopping & restaurants.