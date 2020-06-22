All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 412 N Peachtree Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
412 N Peachtree Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 N Peachtree Pkwy

412 North Peachtree Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

412 North Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Privacy in the middle of Peachtree City! 2.69 acres. Large home with full in-law suite on the main level, complete with kitchen & laundry connections. Large family room with masonry fireplace open to kitchen & dining area. Formal living room, and additional large guestroom/office & 1/2 bath. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, and master loft area, 2 full baths and laundry closet. Granite counter's in both kitchens & all baths, full unfinished basement, dogs considered, but no cat's please! Rent includes all lawn/yard care! Three-tier deck, rocking chair front porch, circular drive, and room to park that RV & boat! 24 hour notice to show please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have any available units?
412 N Peachtree Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have?
Some of 412 N Peachtree Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Peachtree Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Peachtree Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Peachtree Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have a pool?
No, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 N Peachtree Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 N Peachtree Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University