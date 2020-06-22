412 N Peachtree Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Privacy in the middle of Peachtree City! 2.69 acres. Large home with full in-law suite on the main level, complete with kitchen & laundry connections. Large family room with masonry fireplace open to kitchen & dining area. Formal living room, and additional large guestroom/office & 1/2 bath. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, and master loft area, 2 full baths and laundry closet. Granite counter's in both kitchens & all baths, full unfinished basement, dogs considered, but no cat's please! Rent includes all lawn/yard care! Three-tier deck, rocking chair front porch, circular drive, and room to park that RV & boat! 24 hour notice to show please!