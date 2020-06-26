All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
408 Ironwood
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

408 Ironwood

408 Ironwood Lane · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

408 Ironwood Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Updated Move-In Ready Ranch Home in Peachtree City, New Flooring and Paint, New Stainless Appliances, New Blinds. Open Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Lots of Light in Sunroom/Greatroom Area. Big Laundry Room and Extra Storage. Tile Floors in Baths. Newer Vanity with Two Sinks and Great Storage in Master Bath. New Deck. Two Car Side-entry Garage with Extra Storage/Workbench. Large Flat Private Lot. Great Quiet Cul de Sac Location. Great schools all nearby and easy access to golf cart paths and shopping. Agent/Owner. Sorry No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Ironwood have any available units?
408 Ironwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 408 Ironwood have?
Some of 408 Ironwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Ironwood currently offering any rent specials?
408 Ironwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Ironwood pet-friendly?
No, 408 Ironwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 408 Ironwood offer parking?
Yes, 408 Ironwood offers parking.
Does 408 Ironwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Ironwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Ironwood have a pool?
No, 408 Ironwood does not have a pool.
Does 408 Ironwood have accessible units?
No, 408 Ironwood does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Ironwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Ironwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Ironwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Ironwood does not have units with air conditioning.
