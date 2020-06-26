408 Ironwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Updated Move-In Ready Ranch Home in Peachtree City, New Flooring and Paint, New Stainless Appliances, New Blinds. Open Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Lots of Light in Sunroom/Greatroom Area. Big Laundry Room and Extra Storage. Tile Floors in Baths. Newer Vanity with Two Sinks and Great Storage in Master Bath. New Deck. Two Car Side-entry Garage with Extra Storage/Workbench. Large Flat Private Lot. Great Quiet Cul de Sac Location. Great schools all nearby and easy access to golf cart paths and shopping. Agent/Owner. Sorry No Pets Allowed.