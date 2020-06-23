All apartments in Peachtree City
405 Rain Drop

405 Rain Drop · No Longer Available
Location

405 Rain Drop, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Public Remarks:PERFECT LOCATION! Not only is this home located at the end of a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood, it is also only minutes from shopping and Starrs Mill School complex! Park in the two car side entry garage, and enter through the front door to a large, warm great room. The master is also on the main and three bedrooms, one full bath upstairs. The fenced backyard is large with natural landscaping. Owner will allow a short term rental of no less than 6 months at $2200 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Rain Drop have any available units?
405 Rain Drop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 405 Rain Drop currently offering any rent specials?
405 Rain Drop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Rain Drop pet-friendly?
No, 405 Rain Drop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 405 Rain Drop offer parking?
Yes, 405 Rain Drop does offer parking.
Does 405 Rain Drop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Rain Drop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Rain Drop have a pool?
No, 405 Rain Drop does not have a pool.
Does 405 Rain Drop have accessible units?
No, 405 Rain Drop does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Rain Drop have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Rain Drop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Rain Drop have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Rain Drop does not have units with air conditioning.
