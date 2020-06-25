All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 312 Vendella Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
312 Vendella Circle
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

312 Vendella Circle

312 Vendella Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

312 Vendella Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
312 Vendella Circle Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom home available in Belvedere Neighborhood - Beautiful 1-story home available in Belvedere Neighborhood (PTC). Stylish and comfortable floor plan great for family and entertaining. Cozy up to the double-sided fireplace in Great Room with vaulted ceiling.Patio in spacious yard is great for grilling or enjoy a meal in the formal dining room. Master bedroom with en suite bath boasts deep garden tub, walk-in closet and trey ceiling. Fabulous location with quick and easy access to both Hwy 74 and MacDuff Parkway. Schools and shopping are easily accessible by greenbelt.

(RLNE4822674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Vendella Circle have any available units?
312 Vendella Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 312 Vendella Circle have?
Some of 312 Vendella Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Vendella Circle currently offering any rent specials?
312 Vendella Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Vendella Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Vendella Circle is pet friendly.
Does 312 Vendella Circle offer parking?
No, 312 Vendella Circle does not offer parking.
Does 312 Vendella Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Vendella Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Vendella Circle have a pool?
No, 312 Vendella Circle does not have a pool.
Does 312 Vendella Circle have accessible units?
No, 312 Vendella Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Vendella Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Vendella Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Vendella Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Vendella Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University