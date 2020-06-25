Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

312 Vendella Circle Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom home available in Belvedere Neighborhood - Beautiful 1-story home available in Belvedere Neighborhood (PTC). Stylish and comfortable floor plan great for family and entertaining. Cozy up to the double-sided fireplace in Great Room with vaulted ceiling.Patio in spacious yard is great for grilling or enjoy a meal in the formal dining room. Master bedroom with en suite bath boasts deep garden tub, walk-in closet and trey ceiling. Fabulous location with quick and easy access to both Hwy 74 and MacDuff Parkway. Schools and shopping are easily accessible by greenbelt.



(RLNE4822674)