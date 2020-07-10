310 Revolution Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning 4/4 centennial home with all the upgrades! Gorgeous ceramic woodgrain tile flooring throughout the entire home. Remodeled kitchen w/white quartz counters, custom cabinetry, Kitchen Aid appliances and an oversized island. Breakfast area opens to kitchen and spacious family room complete with classic shiplap fireplace wall & built-in bookshelves. A true open floor plan! Beautifully appointed owner's suite w/custom paint, updated rainfall walk-in shower & two walk-in closets. Large living/media area on second level for family enjoyment. Spacious secondary bedrooms & 2 full baths. Youâ??ll not only enjoy a private, upgraded backyard, but an extended entertainment patio, water feature, stepping stones, & privacy fence as well. Amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym, clubhouse, common play areas, and golf cart paths!

