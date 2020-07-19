All apartments in Peachtree City
308 Evesham Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Evesham Ave

308 Evesham Avenue · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

308 Evesham Avenue, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
*Available immediately.* Amazing newer craftsman style home in desired Cedarcroft Subdivision. This is one of the larger floor plans with a very open concept. Huge private backyard with fence and gate opens to what feels like your very own playground/park. Builder added a lot of upgrades including gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors on main, rod iron spindles on staircase, and extra wood trim. 2 story foyer entrance with open living room and dining. Kitchen is large with granite counters, custom butcher block island, Stainless Appliances and opens to breakfast area and large family/great room great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms and a bath, and master suite with large bath including separate shower, tub, dual vanity, and large closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Evesham Ave have any available units?
308 Evesham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 308 Evesham Ave have?
Some of 308 Evesham Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Evesham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
308 Evesham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Evesham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 308 Evesham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 308 Evesham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 308 Evesham Ave offers parking.
Does 308 Evesham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Evesham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Evesham Ave have a pool?
No, 308 Evesham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 308 Evesham Ave have accessible units?
No, 308 Evesham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Evesham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Evesham Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Evesham Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Evesham Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
