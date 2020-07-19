308 Evesham Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

*Available immediately.* Amazing newer craftsman style home in desired Cedarcroft Subdivision. This is one of the larger floor plans with a very open concept. Huge private backyard with fence and gate opens to what feels like your very own playground/park. Builder added a lot of upgrades including gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors on main, rod iron spindles on staircase, and extra wood trim. 2 story foyer entrance with open living room and dining. Kitchen is large with granite counters, custom butcher block island, Stainless Appliances and opens to breakfast area and large family/great room great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms and a bath, and master suite with large bath including separate shower, tub, dual vanity, and large closet.