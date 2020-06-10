307 Marble Court

Amenities

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 3BA executive home with two-car garage in Peachtree City. Great location for airport travelers. This home offers a formal living and dining room with bay windows, a family room with hardwood floors and a decorative brick fireplace with mantel. Lovely fenced backyard with lots of area for entertaining and nearby golf course. Hurry this is a must-see! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



