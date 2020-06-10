All apartments in Peachtree City
307 Marble Court

307 Marble Court · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

307 Marble Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 3BA executive home with two-car garage in Peachtree City. Great location for airport travelers. This home offers a formal living and dining room with bay windows, a family room with hardwood floors and a decorative brick fireplace with mantel. Lovely fenced backyard with lots of area for entertaining and nearby golf course. Hurry this is a must-see! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Marble Court have any available units?
307 Marble Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 307 Marble Court currently offering any rent specials?
307 Marble Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Marble Court pet-friendly?
No, 307 Marble Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 307 Marble Court offer parking?
Yes, 307 Marble Court offers parking.
Does 307 Marble Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Marble Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Marble Court have a pool?
No, 307 Marble Court does not have a pool.
Does 307 Marble Court have accessible units?
No, 307 Marble Court does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Marble Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Marble Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Marble Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Marble Court does not have units with air conditioning.
