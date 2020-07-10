306 Aster Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Avail May 1st. Fantastic home in sought after Wilshire community. Spacious home w/ stylish decor & too many amenities to list! 6 BRs, 5 baths, guest BR on main, luxurious master suite w/ see thru fireplace, 2 story foyer, beautiful sunny music room/formal LR, family room w/ built-ins & FP. Gourmet kit w/ upgraded appliances. Lower level finished w/ media room (chairs & surround sound stay), rec room, BR, bath (perfect for teen suite!), 2nd kit (ref does not remain) & office - space for everyone! Private backyard overlooks stream. Wonderful area of PTC w/ excellent schools (some of the best around!) & close to cart paths, shopping & restaurants (drive your golf cart to shop) And neighborhood pool too! Please call for appt - home is occupied.