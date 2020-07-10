All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

306 Aster Ridge

306 Aster Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

306 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Avail May 1st. Fantastic home in sought after Wilshire community. Spacious home w/ stylish decor & too many amenities to list! 6 BRs, 5 baths, guest BR on main, luxurious master suite w/ see thru fireplace, 2 story foyer, beautiful sunny music room/formal LR, family room w/ built-ins & FP. Gourmet kit w/ upgraded appliances. Lower level finished w/ media room (chairs & surround sound stay), rec room, BR, bath (perfect for teen suite!), 2nd kit (ref does not remain) & office - space for everyone! Private backyard overlooks stream. Wonderful area of PTC w/ excellent schools (some of the best around!) & close to cart paths, shopping & restaurants (drive your golf cart to shop) And neighborhood pool too! Please call for appt - home is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Aster Ridge have any available units?
306 Aster Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 306 Aster Ridge have?
Some of 306 Aster Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Aster Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
306 Aster Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Aster Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 306 Aster Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 306 Aster Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 306 Aster Ridge offers parking.
Does 306 Aster Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Aster Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Aster Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 306 Aster Ridge has a pool.
Does 306 Aster Ridge have accessible units?
No, 306 Aster Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Aster Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Aster Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Aster Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Aster Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

