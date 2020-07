Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities media room tennis court

Move-in ready second story condominium in the perfect location! Two generous bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen opens to the cozy living room and fireplace with access to your private balcony facing the quiet woods! Some of the many features you will enjoy are... gas stove, new washer and dishwasher, parks, ponds, swimming, tennis and within walking distance to supermarket, restaurants, amphitheater, all along 100 miles of paths throughout the city! Top rated schools also!