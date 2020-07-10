All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

302 Raintree Bend

302 Raintree Bend · No Longer Available
Location

302 Raintree Bend, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 Bedroom in Peachtree City - Property Id: 55328

*ONE OF THE LOWEST PRICED 4 BEDROOM IN MCINTOSH HS AREA* Spacious and clean 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in the center of Peachtree City, Ga. Nice and quiet neighborhood, award winning Fayette County Schools. Large fenced backyard that faces Greenway. Access to golf cart path a few houses down. Deck and 2 car garage. Open floor plan on lower level, family room and dining room open to kitchen. Numerous windows allow for natural light. Short walk to Huddleston Pond and Lake Peachtree. If interested apply through Turbotenant.com property number 55328.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55328
Property Id 55328

(RLNE5810514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Raintree Bend have any available units?
302 Raintree Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 302 Raintree Bend have?
Some of 302 Raintree Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Raintree Bend currently offering any rent specials?
302 Raintree Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Raintree Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Raintree Bend is pet friendly.
Does 302 Raintree Bend offer parking?
Yes, 302 Raintree Bend offers parking.
Does 302 Raintree Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Raintree Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Raintree Bend have a pool?
No, 302 Raintree Bend does not have a pool.
Does 302 Raintree Bend have accessible units?
No, 302 Raintree Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Raintree Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Raintree Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Raintree Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Raintree Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

