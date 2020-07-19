302 Martingale

Amenities

Fresh, clean and ready to go. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs. Separate living and dining rooms in front. Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, SS appliances, and lots of storage with under-mount lights. Family room has gas fireplace overlooking bright sun-room. 2nd sun-room in back of home allows additional space. Large laundry room with washer/dryer and extra fridge. These appliances are left behind by owner but not warranted. 2 car garage with one side deep for car and other side perfect size for golf cart. Large fenced backyard with storage shed and fire-pit. Brick pad for grilling. Great location in the heart of PTC. Easy walk to Lake Peachtree for sunsets, Huddleston Pond, BMX Track, Amphitheater, and dog park.